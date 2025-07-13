Skegness Carnival's 'Movies' theme parade ‘must go on’ in memory of Janet

Janet Boultby (front left) and Caroline Miller (third from left) with family who form a big part of the committee.

Capturing all the emotion you might expect from the 2025 ‘movies’ theme, Skegness Carnival Week parade committee say the event ‘must go on’ – in memory of one of its key organisers.

The sad news that their treasurer, Janet Boultby, had died has been a devastating blow for those who knew and loved her and comes just weeks before the popular annual event that attracts thousands of families to the resort.

"She would probably have told us to stop fussing over her, but she will be deeply missed,” said fellow organiser and close friend Caroline Miller. “Much of what people will enjoy on the day is thanks to the foundation she helped build — and we’ll be carrying that forward in her memory.”

It was in 2023 that Ist Skegness Scouts leaders Janet and Caroline took over the running of the ‘Fairy Tales’ themed carnival and have worked their magic ever since overcoming a number of challenges to keep it going.

"This year’s carnival will be a bittersweet one, as it’s the first without Janet by my side,” said Caroline. “Over the past three years, we worked together to organise the event — she was always the quiet, steady presence behind the scenes, making sure things ran smoothly.

"Even when things got tough, her spirit and dedication were a big part of the carnival’s success.

“Janet was known for her quiet strength and unwavering dedication to the community.

"As well as the Carnival, Janet had been involved in Scouting for over ten years, supporting the 1st Skegness Scout Group and other groups across the district whenever help was needed.

"Scouting and the carnival were important parts of her life, and she gave so much of her time and energy to both.

"She wasn’t one for the spotlight, but her hard work behind the scenes made a huge difference to local events and groups, with a sharp sense of humour and a straightforward way of speaking, she brought warmth and honesty to everything she did.”

This year’s Skegness Carnival parade, themed ‘At the Movies’, is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, and will be the highlight of a week of carnival fun.

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting from Tesco car park, going down Lumley Road, and along Grand Parade. Festivities will also include a crowning ceremony for the new carnival royalty in Tower Gardens and various stalls and inflatables.

Skegness Carnival Week 2025 – Event schedule and sponsors

Sunday, July 3 – Carnival Parade & Gala Day

Carnival Parade – 1pm to 3pm

Gala Day – 10am to 4pm, with 36 stalls, inflatables, Scout Circus Skills, Scout Shooting Bus

Entertainment:

10am – Crowning of Royalty

11am – Alford Morris Dancers

12pm – Wainfleet Theatre Group

2pm–4pm – Silver Band

Monday, July 4– Classic Cars abd Canine Fun

10am–3pm – Classic Car Show

11am – Dog Show (Sponsored by Little Caine Crew)

12pm–2pm – Have-a-go Dog Agility (£2 entry)

1pm – Rock Choir

Tuesday, July 5 – Family Sports and Competitions

(All events run from 10am–3pm unless otherwise stated)

Family Sports Day (Sponsored by LightSpeed Broadband)

Treasure Hunt

11am – Fancy Dress Competition(sponsored by Carnival Royality)

12pm – Baby Show (Sponsored by Farrahs Baby Boutique)

1pm – Glamorous Granny Competition (Sponsored by Tesco)

Wednesday, July 6– 999 Day and Community Support Showcase

10am–4pm – Featuring 30 Stalls plus:

· Lincolnshire Police

· Crime Prevention & Fraud Teams

· Marked-Up Police Minis

· Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

· RNLI

· Lincolnshire Search and Rescue (LSAR)

· Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service

· Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society

· CMH Transformation Team

· ELDC Home Energy Team

· 158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps

· Dr. Dee Enay's Mad Science

Entertainment:

Top Limitz Performances – 11.30am and 2pm

Sponsors – Thank You for Your Generous Support

Hoopers Haulage – Main Event Sponsor

Pinkney – 999 Day Sponsor

Former Mayor Ady Findley – Major Supporter

For more details, see Skegness Carnival on Facebook

Katie & Summer – Major Supporters

LightSpeed Broadband – Family Sports Day Sponsor

Little Caine Crew – Dog Show Sponsor

Farrahs Baby Boutique – Baby Show Sponsor

Tesco – Glamorous Granny Sponsor