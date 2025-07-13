Skegness Carnival's 'Movies' theme parade ‘must go on’ in memory of Janet
The sad news that their treasurer, Janet Boultby, had died has been a devastating blow for those who knew and loved her and comes just weeks before the popular annual event that attracts thousands of families to the resort.
"She would probably have told us to stop fussing over her, but she will be deeply missed,” said fellow organiser and close friend Caroline Miller. “Much of what people will enjoy on the day is thanks to the foundation she helped build — and we’ll be carrying that forward in her memory.”
It was in 2023 that Ist Skegness Scouts leaders Janet and Caroline took over the running of the ‘Fairy Tales’ themed carnival and have worked their magic ever since overcoming a number of challenges to keep it going.
"This year’s carnival will be a bittersweet one, as it’s the first without Janet by my side,” said Caroline. “Over the past three years, we worked together to organise the event — she was always the quiet, steady presence behind the scenes, making sure things ran smoothly.
"Even when things got tough, her spirit and dedication were a big part of the carnival’s success.
“Janet was known for her quiet strength and unwavering dedication to the community.
"As well as the Carnival, Janet had been involved in Scouting for over ten years, supporting the 1st Skegness Scout Group and other groups across the district whenever help was needed.
"Scouting and the carnival were important parts of her life, and she gave so much of her time and energy to both.
"She wasn’t one for the spotlight, but her hard work behind the scenes made a huge difference to local events and groups, with a sharp sense of humour and a straightforward way of speaking, she brought warmth and honesty to everything she did.”
This year’s Skegness Carnival parade, themed ‘At the Movies’, is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, and will be the highlight of a week of carnival fun.
The parade will follow its traditional route, starting from Tesco car park, going down Lumley Road, and along Grand Parade. Festivities will also include a crowning ceremony for the new carnival royalty in Tower Gardens and various stalls and inflatables.
Skegness Carnival Week 2025 – Event schedule and sponsors
Sunday, July 3 – Carnival Parade & Gala Day
Carnival Parade – 1pm to 3pm
Gala Day – 10am to 4pm, with 36 stalls, inflatables, Scout Circus Skills, Scout Shooting Bus
Entertainment:
10am – Crowning of Royalty
11am – Alford Morris Dancers
12pm – Wainfleet Theatre Group
2pm–4pm – Silver Band
Monday, July 4– Classic Cars abd Canine Fun
10am–3pm – Classic Car Show
11am – Dog Show (Sponsored by Little Caine Crew)
12pm–2pm – Have-a-go Dog Agility (£2 entry)
1pm – Rock Choir
Tuesday, July 5 – Family Sports and Competitions
(All events run from 10am–3pm unless otherwise stated)
Family Sports Day (Sponsored by LightSpeed Broadband)
Treasure Hunt
11am – Fancy Dress Competition(sponsored by Carnival Royality)
12pm – Baby Show (Sponsored by Farrahs Baby Boutique)
1pm – Glamorous Granny Competition (Sponsored by Tesco)
Wednesday, July 6– 999 Day and Community Support Showcase
10am–4pm – Featuring 30 Stalls plus:
· Lincolnshire Police
· Crime Prevention & Fraud Teams
· Marked-Up Police Minis
· Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue
· RNLI
· Lincolnshire Search and Rescue (LSAR)
· Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service
· Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society
· CMH Transformation Team
· ELDC Home Energy Team
· 158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps
· Dr. Dee Enay's Mad Science
Entertainment:
Top Limitz Performances – 11.30am and 2pm
Sponsors – Thank You for Your Generous Support
Hoopers Haulage – Main Event Sponsor
Pinkney – 999 Day Sponsor
Former Mayor Ady Findley – Major Supporter
- For more details, see Skegness Carnival on Facebook
Katie & Summer – Major Supporters
LightSpeed Broadband – Family Sports Day Sponsor
Little Caine Crew – Dog Show Sponsor
Farrahs Baby Boutique – Baby Show Sponsor
Tesco – Glamorous Granny Sponsor
