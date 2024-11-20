Skegness Christmas market postponed due to weather forecast until December 30

Skegness Christmas Market postponed until November 30 dure to the weather forecast..

Organisers of Skegness Christmas market have announced they will be postponing this weekend’s event due to the threat of gale force winds.

As reported, they have been keeping an eye on the weather in the hope that the forecast would change before the big day on Saturday.

However, Caroline O’Neill, one of the organisers from Skegness Carnival Committee, told Lincolnshire World this morning that as the forecast had not changed with the Met Office predicting gusts of more than 43 mph they had been forced to call it.

"We are disappointed because this year we are very excited about our new location in Tower Gardens, but the event will still go ahead but on November 30.” she said.

The Christmas Market is now due to open in Tower Gardens on Saturday, November 30, from 11am to 4pm. There will be 50 stalls and 10 gazebos, entertainment and food.

Lincolnshire World has not received notification that other festive events in the area have been cancelled but we will keep you posted.