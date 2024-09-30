Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skegness Clocktower repairs to be completed ahead of Remembrance Day tribute v.1

Repairs to the Skegness Clocktower are to be completed ahead of the town’s highly-anticipated Remembrance Day event, featuring thousands of poppies.

Following a crash, Lincolnshire County Council is conducting repairs starting at 7.30 am on Sunday, September 29, replacing the damaged coping stones on the wall surrounding the iconic landmark and washing the stonework to remove dirt and moss.

The work, expected to cost around £3,000, is due to finish in the afternoon or evening of the following day (Monday, September 30). Traffic management on the inside lane of the roundabout will remain in place overnight while the works take place.

Skegness Clock Tower repairs will be completed ahead of Remembrance event.

Officers recently collected a sample of the wall and traced the original brickwork manufacturer, who agreed to produce a “like-for-like” copy to match the existing structure. The council shared that it has taken time to produce the replacements, as there is only one mould.

Skegness North Councillor Carl Macey (Conservative) was pleased to learn that the repairs would be completed well ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11, when six nets filled with thousands of poppies are set to decorate the Clocktower.

According to the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion, people from the age of two to 98 years old are helping to craft or crochet poppies for the massive tribute. Local schools in the area have been making poppies from plastic bottles and clay, while the Derbyshire Children’s Centre is painting rocks for the display.

“I’m delighted that we will be able to get this work completed in time for the remembrance events,” said Cllr Macey.

“It’s taken some time to get to this position because our specialist contractors have had copings made to match the original ones which have been damaged.

“The new copings are bespoke and have been made using the original mould, of which there’s only one. It’s been a wait, but the end result will be worth it.”