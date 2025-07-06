Skegness comes top in guide of East of England best beaches

Skegness has been voted the best beach in Lincolnshire in a guide published by the Times.

Skegness has been voted the best beach in the East of England in a guide published by a national newspaper.

The resort has achieved the beach of the year accolade in the annual Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches guide, featuring 50 of tghe top destinations.

Another Lincolnshire beach, Anderby Creek, came second.

As reported , the news comes after Skegness received a better than usual score in the annual Which? survey, which saw Skegness no longer last in the list although still in the botton half.

In his description of Skegness in the 17th edition of the Times’ guide, Chris Haslam, the award-winning chief travel writer at The Times and The Sunday Times, says;

“While many of our once-buzzing seaside resorts are slowly fading, Skegness seems to be going the other way. Unapologetically cheap and cheerful, with a magnificent beach and all the traditional ingredients, Skeggy’s got what it takes in buckets and spades.

“There are donkeys, rollercoasters, wall-to-wall chippies, arcades, a pier and the Embassy Theatre, offering much more than the tide of tribute acts flooding other seaside playhouses. As for the beach, it’s big, soft and golden, with views across the Wash to the Norfolk coast.”

Chris Haslam has selected the UK’s top 50 beaches from a total of 756 that he personally visited and inspected on a month-long campervan tour of the British and Northern Irish coasts.

The guide showcases the unrivalled beauty of the UK seaside, evaluated through a rigorous 11-point inspection checklist. Criteria include water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking facilities, lifeguard presence, hygiene levels at restrooms and showers, and dog-friendliness.

As always, this guide covers only mainland beaches.

Best beaches in the East of England

THE EAST OF ENGLAND'S BEACH OF THE YEAR: Skegness, Lincolnshire

Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire

Brancaster, Norfolk

Sea Palling, Norfolk

Southwold Denes, Suffolk

Finton-On-Sea, Essex