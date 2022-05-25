A Midsummer Jubilee event is being held at the Vine Hotel on June 18.

The hotel is hosting its own event for the Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday, June 4.

However, Skegness Conservatives have planned their Midsummer BBQ Jubilee Event on Saturday, June 18.

Members say it will be a fun occasion for the whole family with sumptuous food and music from popular local band

Lizzie and The Sand Boys.

There will be great prizes and a bouncy castle for the children.

All entry tickets will be put into a prize draw for a free meal donated by the Blue Fin Fish Bar, Lumley Avenue,

Skegness.

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 3pm to 7.30pm are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for 5-14-year-olds, with free entry for the under-fives.