Skegness Conservatives launch search for 2023 election candidates

Members of the locat branch recently held their annual meeting and reported good progress on both membership and fund-raising activities.
They plan to kick off their fundraising with a Mid-Summer Jubilee Barbecue.
The branch is also now looking for potential candidates for the 2023 District and Town Council elections.
The following officers were elected for the coming year: president, Cllr Sid Dennis; chairman, Cllr Dick Edginton; deputy chairman(policy and campaigning), Cllr Carl Macey; deputy chairman (membership and finance), Cllr Sue Blackburn; secretary, Mr John Cowpe; treasurer, Cllr Julie Sadler; press and publicity officer, Mr John Cowpe; digital media officer, Mr Thomas Tuplin; Conservative Policy Forum chairman, Mr John Cowpe.
The Jubilee event at the Vine Hotel on Saturday, June 18.