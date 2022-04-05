Skegness Conservatives launch search for 2023 election candidates

Skegness Conservatives are planning a barbecue to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and kick off fundraising for their 2023 election campaign.

Members of the locat branch recently held their annual meeting and reported good progress on both membership and fund-raising activities.

They plan to kick off their fundraising with a Mid-Summer Jubilee Barbecue.

The branch is also now looking for potential candidates for the 2023 District and Town Council elections.

The following officers were elected for the coming year: president, Cllr Sid Dennis; chairman, Cllr Dick Edginton; deputy chairman(policy and campaigning), Cllr Carl Macey; deputy chairman (membership and finance), Cllr Sue Blackburn; secretary, Mr John Cowpe; treasurer, Cllr Julie Sadler; press and publicity officer, Mr John Cowpe; digital media officer, Mr Thomas Tuplin; Conservative Policy Forum chairman, Mr John Cowpe.