Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Skegness Town Council is joining other local authorities in protesting against the ‘social injustice’ by the new Labour Government that has seen Winter Fuel Payments axed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have backed a motion calling on the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to “reconsider the decision” and to “publicly support” the ‘Save the Winter Fuel Payment’ petition run by Age UK.

They also called on Lincolnshire World for help in promoting ways in which the most vulnerable residents can access support during these difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Steve O’Dare, in presenting his motion at the monthly full council meeting on Wednesday explained: “This council is very concerned by the recent decision of the Government, affirmed by a House of Commons vote on September10, to restrict the Winter Fuel Payment to only pensioners in receipt of means-tested benefits.

Skegness Town Council.

“This will affect over two million pensioners nationally and, in East Lindsey, over 36000 vulnerable pensioners will now not receive the Winter Fuel Payment.

"Historically, Skegness has a far higher proportion of residents than the nom who will be affected by this policy.

"This will force many into ‘heat or eat’ dilemmas during the coldest months of the year with direct impacts on health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leading charities including, Age UK, highlight the social injustice and the health risks of this sudden policy change and the additional strain this will place on some of our most vulnerable residents, many of whom don’t claim Pension Credit despite being eligible.”

The motion was supported by Coun Dick Edginton and asked for the promotion of efforts to encourage the uptake of the Pension Credit benefit through council services, partnerships, charities and community organisations.

" We need to try and make sure our most vulnerable pensioners are supported in claiming their entitlement,” said Coun O’Dare.

Coun Danny Brookes in adding his support described the government winter fuel policy as ‘cruel’ and ill-thought-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Steve Kirk also pointed out many cottages where the elderly live were poorly insulated with insufficient double glazing and these residents would especially suffer.

He was joined by others in urging residents to apply for Pension Credit if they are entitled to it.

Lincolnshire World asked Skegness Town Council how we could help and was given the following information:

Help to fill in forms online is available through Lincs Digital at the Community Hub Digi Drop-in sessions in the Tower Pavilion from 2pm to 4pm on the following dates – October 7, November 4, December 2 and January 6.