A day centre offering vital respite care in Skegness so carers can have can facilitate a break has launched a bright new website so others can join in the fun.

Skegness Day Centre manager Mandy Hayes with the new website.

The charitable Skegness Day Centre operates from a building within the Skegness Urgent Treatment Centre grounds in Lincoln Road on three days a week and caters for up to 45 elderby and vulnerable people.

Day Centre manager Mandy Hayes has worked there for nearly 30 years and is delighted with the new website in how it shows the fun activities its clients enjoy.

For just £15 a day, which is subsidised, clients can take part in a choice of varied games and crafts – and enjoy a home cooked hot three-course meal.

"We’ve updated the website with the help of local firm Natterjack Creative – we’ve made it more user friendly and refreshed it and used some of the wonderful pictures we had of clients enjoying activities.

"It gives people a little more insight into what we do and how good fun it can be.

"The Day Centre is for anyone who feels they need to make new friends – there is no age limit.”

Sophie Bates, marketing manager at Natterjack, said: “We had such a good year on social media with pictures on Facebook and so we wanted an up-to-date website to work alongside it.”

Skegness Day Centre, wih is a Skegness Business Awards Customer Service Award winner, is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm. Visit the website at www.skegnessdaycentre.co.uk/