Proposed alterations to the main entrance of Skegness' Embassy Theatre. Image: ELDC

Plans to expand and alter Skegness’ Embassy Theatre have been approved by East Lindsey District Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by £5 million from Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund, which could also be used to refurbish Skegness Pier, the project looks to extend the theatre’s courtyard on the south side and the car park to the north.

Details also include upgrading the theatre’s seating, extending the stage storage area, and creating more multi-use spaces. The expansion would also create four additional full-time jobs, increasing total employment opportunities at the site to 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application was presented to ELDC’s own planning committee on Thursday (September 5) – with the council itself being the applicant.

During the meeting, planning officers described the plans as ‘fairly contemporary’, noting that they would enhance the existing Grand Parade building.

Councillor Daniel McNally (Conservative) proposed approving the expansion, which was quickly seconded by Councillor Ruchira Yarsley (Independent).

“Any improvement to this building is greatly appreciated,” said Coun Yarsley. Ultimately, the plans received unanimous approval from the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skegness Town Council welcomed the investment but noted that, although it was unable to submit a formal objection, it could not support this ‘scaled back’ version of the plans. The council expressed concern over the removal of a changing places facility and said the cultural aspects of the current application were reduced.

It wrote: “This does not support the vitality and viability of the town as Skegness Town Council would like.”

However, Chris Baron, chair of Connected Coast which is also investing in the theatre through the Town Deal, lold Lincolnshire World: “"The new plans submitted for the Culture House are actually far more wide ranging than originally planned through the Towns Deal funds thanks to a further successful bid with the Arts Council for this important project.

"We have been made aware that as part of the cost engineering of this project the Changing Places Toilet facility was omitted from the recent plans as it would be retro fitted as further funds became available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not acceptable for a project that is all about inclusivity and we are confident that this will now be included as part of the build programme.

“I am really looking forward to Skegness being the first town in the country to have a Culture House and seeing it become an integral part of our community.”