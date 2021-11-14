Skegness falls silent to honour brave on historic year for Royal British Legion

Representatives of the armed services and veterans joined Lincolnshire Police, local organisations, schools and councillors who had turned out in force for the first parade since the pandemic.

The road around the church had been closed for the ceremony and onlookers fell silent after the Last Post in a turnout that left the members of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion 'blown away'

Those taking part in the parade had gathered at the Hildreds Centre service yard off Beresford Avenue before marching down Lumley Road and turning onto Lumley Avenue towards St Matthew's Church.

Skegness Remembrance Day parade. Photo: Barry Robinson.

The Remembrance Day service was led by the Rev Richard Holden.

Parade Marshall Tony Kelly, who is a Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion committee member, said he was delighted with the turnout.

"We were blown away by the turnout," he said. "We not sure what would happen because we were unable to have a parade last year and feared a lot of links with the town and the groups would have been broken.

"But we were overjoyed by the number of people who got in touch.

Skegness Remembrance Day parade. Photo Barry Robinson.

"There are 44 on the order of service but since then others were added and the final total of wreaths laid were around 50.

"It's the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion this year and we wanted out Rememberance Day to be good for the legion and the town and we feel in spite of the pandemic we have achieved this."

Unable to be at the local parade was the chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Paul Dixon, who had the honour of being invited to lay a wreath on behalf of Lincolnshire RBL at the Cenotaph in London.

The parade in Skegness was organised by the Town Council and the local branch of the Royal British Legion, with the support of Empreo Security, the Hildreds Centre and Walton First Aid.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham laying a wreath on behalf of Skegness Town Council. Photo: Barry Robinson.

After the Sunday service in St Matthew's Church which was also attended by Skegness councillors, a reception was held at the headquarters of the local RBL branch, the New Park Club.

Coun Carl Macey lays a wreath on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Skegness town councillors were amonst the dignitaries at the Remembrance Day service. Photo: Barry Robnson.