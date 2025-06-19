Skegness food bank at crisis point as supplies of cereals run out

Jonny Whelbourn, Restore Centre and Food Bank manager, would welcome more donations, especially cereals.

People in need who are living in the Skegness area are struggling to start their day with a snap, crackle and pop due to a shortage of cereals being donated to the local food bank.

The Restore Centre and Food Bank at the Storehouse Church has even been forced to offer single porridge sachets in the food parcels, which normally have enough produce for three meals a day over three days.

In spite of some recent generous donations, including from the Rotary Club, Government changes to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) which involve the tightening of eligibility criteria are feared to put even more pressure on the food bank.

Jonny Whelbourn, Restore Centre and Food Bank manager, said: “It will be a few weeks before we see the full impact of the changes to PIP, but already we have had to put measures in place to make sure we have enough supplies for the people who need us most.

"To achieve this we have limited the number of people who can be referred to us for food parcels.

"We are fortunate to get some generous donations, including from supermarkets as well as local people, but we still need more, especially cereals which is something we have never struggled with before.

"Some people use them as meal replacements which nutritiously isn’t as good as a meal but might explain why there is not so much surplus to give us.”

On a more positive note, Jonny says fewerpeople are using the homeless centre, which provides washing facilities, showers, a kitchen and hot meals. He added: “The number of local people sleeping rough is reducing due to a fast turnaround by the local authority in finding them accomodation.

"There may seem to be more living on the streets but they are likely to be people from other districts who choose to be homeless here rather than be helped by their own local authorities. Our local authority is very clear on who it helps.”

The food bank on North Parade would especially be grateful for the following donations:

UHT Milk

Tinned Meat Meals

Tinned Potatoes and Instant Mash

Tinned Vegetables and Tinned

Cereals and Instant Porridge

Tinned Fruit and Rice Pudding

Pasta Sachets

Tinned Beans

Pasta and Pasta Sauce

Tinned Soup

Tea Bags and Biscuits

If you are in need of a food parcel please contact Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7904. If you are referred, you will need to bring carrier bags with you to collect your food parcel. Opening times are as follows:

Monday 10am - 12pm

Tuesday 10am - 12pm

Wednesday 10am - 12pm

Thursday 10am - 12pm

Friday 10am - 12pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Donations can be made to the Storehouse on North Parade.