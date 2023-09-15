Skegness' Goldwing Light Parade is back on after community rallies to save it

It’s official – the Goldwings Light Parade has been saved bringing a spectacular display of illuminated bikes to Skegness seafront.

Back in July came the blow another big event had been lost to the town when organisers announced they had been forced to cancel the popular annual event.

Last year families lined the streets of the resort for the parade, which as well as attracting late season visitors raised more than £3,000 for the LIVES First Responders charity.

In a statement, organisers Mike (Sandy) and Jayne Sands explained costs , administration and organisation had proved too much without the support of the former Visit Lincs Coast (DBID)

The Goldwing Light Parade returns to Skegness at the weekend.

"We are maybe victims of our own success,” they said.

However, after receiving a massive response including offers of help and financial support from local businesses and councillors they say they are now in a position to go ahead.

"When we announced the cancellation were overwhelmed by the number of people who got in touch with offers of help and support," said Mike.

"Also the number of people who said they really enjoyed the event and were disappointed it had to be cancelled.

"A lot of people have been helping us behind the scenes get to the position where we can safely say the event is back on and we are delighted.”

You won’t have to wait long as the Goldwing Light Parade takes place on Saturday, September 23.

The entire length of Lumley Road will be closed for the day from 10am until 4pm for the static display of Honda Goldwing Bikes and Trikes.

Around 6.30pm the Goldwings will line up in Lumley Road for the parade along Grand Parade and North Parade at 7.30pm, before heading out of town to Chapel St Leonards.

Once again the event will be raising money for LIVES.

“The LIVES charity is invaluable to our county as support to our emergency services,” said Mike.

“Within our Lincolnshire region of the Goldwing Owners Club, First Responders volunteers have attended at least four members of our group.

‘We hope to see everyone there on the day and watching us in the evening.

"Hopefully, it will bring some enjoyment for all the family and also raise money for our charity.”