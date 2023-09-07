Register
Skegness Grammar School prepares to host BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’

Excitement is mounting at Skegness Grammar School as students and staff prepare to host BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST
Skegness Grammar School is excited to be hosting BBC Radio 4's Any Questions.

The topical discussion programme comes to the David Ross Education Trust school this Friday, September 8.

It will feature a panel of experts who will answer questions on current affairs, politics and more.

Members of the public are invited and all questions for panellists need to be submitted on entry to the event.

A﻿lex Forsyth, Political Correspondent for the BBC is bringing Radio 4's Any Questions to Skegness.

Alex Forsyth, political correspondent for the BBC, will host the evening. She has made regular appearances on BBC Two's Politics Live, Radio 4's The Westminster Hour, The World Tonight and the Brexitcast and Newscast podcasts.

Prior to taking on her ‘Any Questions?’ role, Alex travelled the UK working as the BBC's political correspondent based outside of London.

Jude Hunton, Principal of Skegness Grammar School, said: “We are all very excited to be welcoming BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’ this Friday.

“Hosting ‘Any Questions?’ is a brilliant opportunity for our local community, as well as our students and staff, to engage with important issues together.

“We hope lots of members of the public will join us for this lively event.”

Free tickets are available and doors at Skegness Grammar School on Vernon Road will open to the public at 6.30pm.

There will be a welcome and BBC warm-up at 7.45pm and questioners who have been selected to ask their questions on air will be invited to the front row at 8.02pm when the live BBC broadcast begins.

To reserve a ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-radio-4s-any-questions-tickets-662450385937?aff=oddtdtcreator

