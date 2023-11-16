Staff at North Shore Holiday Park receiving their award.

North Shore Holiday Park was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the East of England at Hoseasons’ 17th annual awards.

The event is a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys throughout the 2023 season.

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Lloyd Sylvester, Director at Coastfields Leisure, the parent company of North Shore Holiday Park, said: “We are very proud of this award – not just because it’s nice to be voted the best at what we do, but also because it’s a reflection of the hard work the team puts into looking after our guests.

"They do a fantastic job when it comes to providing excellent holiday experiences and that’s why we have so many happy customers.”

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Luke Hansford, Senior Vice President - Supply at Hoseasons, said: “The team at North Shore Holiday Park consistently goes the extra mile to delight our customers.

"Their hard work and dedication has translated into some brilliant review scores this year – something we know the vast majority of holidaymakers look for when considering where to book. We’re delighted to be able to give them this award and wish them all the best for another fantastic year in 2024.”