Skegness is 'going to pot' warns former motorcyclist who witnesses 'accident waiting to happen'

Skegness is ‘going to pot’ according to a former motorcyclist after coming across a hole in the road that he warns ‘could kill’.

Potholes along the seafront are so deep they could kill, warns a former motorcyclist.

John Byford was walking along the seafront when he came across what he describes as an accident waiting to happen – a pothole measuring six inches wide and eight inches deep.

He said it was one of many near KFC – and he just happened to be there as a motorcyclist approached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Byford said: “The town is going to pot.

Potholes outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

"Potholes can cause serious injury to road users, particularly cyclists and motorcyclists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This pothole (one of many) outside KFC on the Skegness seafront is between 6 and 8 inches deep, and that’s deep enough to kill a biker!

“As a former biker myself, I have grave concerns for safety of those on two wheels.

“The roads in Skegness are atrocious.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A pothole on the road leading up to the main seafront carpark.

Earlier this month it was reported Lincolnshire has been awarded £6.8 million in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget to fix the “curse of potholes”, however officials at Lincolnshire County Council say that the money doesn’t go far enough.

Councillor Richard Davies, LCC Executive Member for Highways, said “The money will be gratefully received for our county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, in real world terms of rising material costs and the increasing stresses put on our 5,500 mile, mostly rural, roads network, this money is less than half that already removed year-on-year from our annual roads maintenance budget by the Govt.

“Whilst we will ensure that this Govt money announced in the budget will be put to the best possible use across the county for the people of Lincolnshire, we continue our call to Govt to fully reinstate the missing £12.3 million of the funds we need to keep our county moving as it should.”

Many readers took to social media to agree the pothole problem in the town is bad.

Deborah Sullivan said: ”I’m a motorcycle enthusiast myself. The consequences of potholes like this are 'lethal'. Hardly an invite to a seaside resort.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some found hope in that the elections are on the horizon.

However, Mr Byford said: “You shouldn’t have to wait for an election to fix this dangerous mess.”

One man went as far as to say: “I believe Skegness is the pot hole capital of LIncolnshire if not the country.

Louise Ann Sztuba said: “We have some corkers by us too. I’m on a mission whenever I’m on my motorbike to avoid them like no tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”The main problem is when your out in the Dark!, you can’t see the pot holes until you hit them."

And Embassy Theatre operations manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw added: “I hit that one a few days ago in the car - it really shook me up!”

However, a local county councilllor who said he regularly complains about the state of the roads had some good news: “The area highlighted, Grand Parade and the Clock Tower gyratory will be resurfaced in September.

"It was meant to be starting in March but due to the weather and the possible knock on affect it was decided to postpone it until then to avoid the Easter holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, some remedial repairs have been requested as an interim.”

To report a pothole visit incolnshire.gov.uk/potholes.