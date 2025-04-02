Skegness Junior Academy rated 'Good' in latest Ofsted report

Pupils and staff at Skegness Junior Academy are celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report praised the Academy for its warm, caring environment where pupils are supported to thrive both academically and personally.

It also commended the Academy for its recent improvements, particularly in reading, curriculum design and pupils’ personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Inspectors noted that leaders and staff at Skegness Junior Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, had worked effectively together to create a calm and inclusive school “where care and kindness are shown in abundance” and where pupils “live up to the high expectations that teachers have for them”.

The Academy’s well-rounded curriculum as also highlighted, with Inspectors commenting that the Academy develops “essential skills [teamwork, problem solving and creativity] that will help pupils to succeed in life beyond school” and that there is access to “opportunities to develop their talents and interests”, such as trips, extra-curricular clubs and activities coordinated by national theatre companies.

Other strengths celebrated include:

“Pupils feel safe” and “they know who they can speak to if they have any worries or concerns”

“The school has prioritised developing pupils’ love of reading” with teachers and support staff ensuring that “pupils get timely support to develop their ability to read fluently”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers present information clearly and check pupils’ understanding”, also identifying pupils with SEND and providing “support so that they can learn and achieve well alongside their peers”

“Pupils learn about the value of being both physically and mentally healthy”

“Staff are very positive about the school and the support that they receive from leaders at all levels”, making them “feel valued and part of a team”.

Rona Pryme, Executive Principal of Skegness Junior Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our latest Ofsted report which recognised the hard work and commitment of our entire school community to build a strong and supportive culture where our colleagues and pupils thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply committed to helping all our pupils achieve academically and grow personally in a safe and inclusive environment and this positive report demonstrates that we are firmly on a positive trajectory to ensuring the best possible educational experience.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “The Academy’s commitment to developing both academic achievement and character is inspirational.”