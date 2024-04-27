A fundraiser has been launched for Adam ‘Johno’ Johnson, Kim, five-year-old Carter and their families.

Jordon Campbell is running the Boston Marathon 10K race on Sunday – just five and a half years after his friend Adam ‘Johno’ Johnson embarked on his own gruelling bicycle ride.

Admitting this isn’t going to be a ‘walk in the park’ for a “cuddly, car salesman with an aversion to any form of exercise”, he said Adam was fit, healthy and prepared when he emarked on his ride in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nobody knew back then that one day we, Adam’s friends, would be doing the same for him,” said Jordan.

Last year Adam, aged 40, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumour.

Despite the news that chemotherapy may no longer be an option due to the continued growth of the tumour, Jordon says Adam and his incredible wife, Kim, have refused to give up hope.

They are currently in the process of endeavouring to procure clinical trials that could offer him and his family the lifeline they have been desperately praying for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These trials, however, come at considerable cost which is where support for the fundraiser is needed,” said Jordon,

Jordon will be accompanied by a number of friends who are also fundraising and Charlie Crow, who is volunteering himself as guide runner to ensure no-one “is tempted by any taxi ranks on route”.

So far Jordon’s fundraiser has raised more than £3,000. "I’m really grateful to everyone who has supported the fundraiser so far, but it’s a fraction of the amaount needed while Adam has his treatment,” added Jordon.

"Please help me to help Adam. Any donation, however small, will be so gratefully received by Adam, Kim, five-year-old Carter and their families.”