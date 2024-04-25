Skegness man battles terminal brain tumour - after fundraising for little girl with cancer

A fundraiser has been launched for Adam ‘Johno’ Johnson, Kim, five-year-old Carter and their families.

Jordon Campbell is running the Boston 10k next month – five years after his friend Adam ‘Johno’ Johnson embarked on his own gruelling bicycle ride.

Admitting this isn’t going to be a ‘walk in the park’ for a “cuddly, car salesman with an aversion to any form of exercise”, he said Adam was fit, healthy and prepared when he emarked on his ride in 2018.

“Nobody knew back then that one day we, Adam’s friends, would be doing the same for him,” said Jordan.

Last year Adam, aged 40, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumour.

Despite the news that chemotherapy may no longer be an option due to the continued growth of the tumour, Jordon says Adam and his incredible wife, Kim, have refused to give up hope and are in the process of procuring clinical trials that could offer him and his family the lifeline they have been desperately praying for.

“These trials, however, come at considerable cost which is where support for the fundraiser is needed,” said Jordon, “Please help me to help Adam. Any donation, however small, will be so gratefully received by Adam, Kim, five-year-old Carter and their families.”

Jordon will be accompanied by Charlie Crow, who is volunteering himself as guide runner to ensure he is not tempted by any taxi ranks on route.