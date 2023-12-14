Skegness Mayor Coun Pete Barry has paid tribute to his wife, Christine, who has sadly died.

Christine Barry with Coun Pete Barry at the Mayor making ceremony in Skegness.

Mrs Barry died on December 7 in Lincoln Hospital, where she was being cared for after suffering a stroke following an operation.

Her sudden death came as massive shock to Mr Barry, who said she would be ‘sorely missed’.

In paying tribute to her, he said: “In life her personality shone through as large as Mount Everest. In death, she will leave a space as large as the Pacific Ocean.”

Before her retirement, Mrs Barry was secretary to the manager at Micronclean and also ran her own yoga class.

She later became a supervisor at Tourist Information in Skegness.

Her funeral is on Wednesday, January 3, at Alford Crematorium at 12 noon, followed by a gathering at the Fleece inn, Burgh le Marsh.