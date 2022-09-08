Skegness Mayor pays tribute to the Queen after sad news of her death
Skegness Mayor Coun Tony Tye has paid tribute to a monarch who has given “a lifetime of service” after the sad news that Queen Elizabeth 11 has died.
Coun Tye was speaking moments after the announcement by Buckingham Palace this evening that the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, had passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Concerns for the Queen’s health were raised earlier today after the announcement she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.
Members of the Royal family travelled to Balmoral this afternoon to be by her side.
Coun Tye said: “It is with great sorrow that we have today learned Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 has died.
"I am sure the residents of Skegness will join me and the councillors of Skegness Town Council in remembering with great warmth and affection the lifetime of service she gave.”
The Union Flag near the council offices in Tower Gardens will now be flown at half mast until after the funeral.
An official announcement of the Queen’s death will be made by Coun Tye at the bandstand on Saturday at a time to be confirmed.
A Book of Remembrance will be made available for the public to sign.
There will also be a space in Tower Gardens for the public to lay flowers.
Her Majesty became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25 and spent 70 years on the throne.
She had pledged to serve her people whether her life “be long or short”, which she fulfilled through a combination of skill and a sense of duty.