Skegness Mayor pays tribute to the Queen after sad news of her death

Buckingham Palace has announced Her Majesty the Queen has died peacefully at Balmoral.

Coun Tye was speaking moments after the announcement by Buckingham Palace this evening that the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, had passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Concerns for the Queen’s health were raised earlier today after the announcement she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Royal family travelled to Balmoral this afternoon to be by her side.

Coun Tye said: “It is with great sorrow that we have today learned Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 has died.

"I am sure the residents of Skegness will join me and the councillors of Skegness Town Council in remembering with great warmth and affection the lifetime of service she gave.”

The Union Flag near the council offices in Tower Gardens will now be flown at half mast until after the funeral.

An official announcement of the Queen’s death will be made by Coun Tye at the bandstand on Saturday at a time to be confirmed.

A Book of Remembrance will be made available for the public to sign.

There will also be a space in Tower Gardens for the public to lay flowers.

Her Majesty became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25 and spent 70 years on the throne.