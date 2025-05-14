Skegness Mayor's emotional final hours before handing over chain of office

When the new Mayor of Skegness takes the chain of office it will mark a year of change for the Town Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Adrian Findley will tonight (Wednesday) hand over the responsibility of chairing the council to Coun Jimmy Brookes, a fellow former Skegness Urban Bistrict Society (SUDS) who also moved over to Reform UK ahead of the local elections. Coun Dan Kirk, also Reform UK, will be the new Deputy Mayor.

At last week’s annual town meeting, Coun Findley renarked how the year had flown “doing something I have always dreamt of”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being the Mayor of Skegness has been the greatest honour of my life – to wear the chain, to represent this incredible town, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the amazing people that make Skegness so special.

Being Mayor of Sjegness has been a hoot says Coun Adrian Findley.

”I have seen the beating heart of this town at its’ best, from schools, charities, community groups and people’s generosity, at every event and function, where a kind word, a helping hand or even a simple smile makes a world of difference.”

Taking part in the Skegness Carnival was a moment that he said he would never forget.

“The colours, the atmosphere and sense of togetherness which showed Skegness at its vibrant best,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leading the Remembrance Parade was my most nervous moment but filled with deep pride to honour those that gave everything, whilst

walking with veterans, service men and women, various organisations along with residents young and old.

“Being Mayor is about listening, turning up to support people and to make their moments that little bit more special, celebrate with the silent heroes, enjoying the loud moments, and standing firm in the solemn ones. It is about carrying the spirit of Skegness wherever you go, and I tried to do that wherever I have been, every single day.”

The Mayor Making ceremony begins at the Tower Gardens Pavilion tonight (Wednesday, May 14) at 7pm.