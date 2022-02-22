Skegness medical student who fled Ukraine speaks of fears of returning

Yxl Ayo is continuing his medical studies at home in Skegness.

Yxl Ayo has been studying medicine amid the current conflict in Eastern Europe.

He was advised to leave Ukraine by the British Embassy and has returned to Skegness to continue his studies.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of his fellow students and friends have, however, remained out in Ukraine.

In one of the latest updates on the conflict, Russia’s upper house of parliament approves President Vladimir Putin’s request for permission to deploy Russia’s troops abroad, including in eastern Ukraine.

According to the Independent, a defence minister has addressed the chamber to make the plea for approval, claiming that Russia had been left with no choice.

The decision to leave the country had left Yxl with "a lot of stress and anxiety".

“I was scared, I can’t lie to you, I was very very scared," he told BBC Look North. "I had a lot of adrenaline going through me. I was thinking ‘what’s going to happen now?’

"I thought everyone was going to rush to the airport, everyone was going to be trying to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.