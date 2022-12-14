MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has welcomed tough new measures by the Government to end of the use of hotels for migrants.

In his latest statement, Mr Warman outlines a ‘comprehensive plan’ to tackle illegal immigrants, which was announced by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday (Tuesday).

The plan includes cutting asylum costs nationwide by moving 10,000 migrants out of hotels.

Other measures announced are: :

1 Tougher enforcement – 700 more border force officers.

2 More deportation – Weekly removal flights to Albania.

3 Tackling small boats – Setting up a new coastal command.

4 Increasing co-operation – 40% more police on French borders.

The announcement comes after Mr Warman shared following an outline of the situation in Skegness in Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Warman said: “I promised to raise the matter at the very highest level.

“With the growing number of small boats crossing the Channel leading to people asylum seekers being housed in hotels, I’ve repeatedly called on the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary to get a grip on this problem.

" Actions will speak louder than words and I look forward to seeing it making a difference in Boston and Skegness.

“The Home Office’s new measures to tackle illegal immigration, in particular the end of the use of hotels for migrants waiting for claims to be processed, is hugely welcome.