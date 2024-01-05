A Skegness mum says she is concerned her GCSE student daughter will get the education she needs during her final weeks at school after the teenager was sent home because she had dyed her hair.

Katie's mum tied her hair back to disguise the streaks when the term started.

Tracey Puncheon says she was not happy that her daughter, Katie Simpson, had put red streaks in her hair during the Christmas holidays, but got her to tie it back when she returned to school at the start of term until the colour faded.

However, she says teachers at Skegness Academy quickly spotted it and since then there have been indications her daughter could face a five-day suspension or a period of time away from class in a reflection room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skegness Academy has offered Lincolnshire World reassurance that ensuring “every child has access to the best possible education” was a priority, but Tracey said she did not agree taking her daughter out of class reflected this.

Skegness Academy student Katie Simpson put streaks in her hair during the school holidays.

“I wasn’t happy when my daughter dyed her hair and she and the school know that, but this is an important year for her as she will be taking her GCSEs,” Tracey told Lincolnshire World.

"Katie only has a few more weeks at school and I can’t accept that she could be taken out of class.

"My daughter has never been in trouble like this before and has good grades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She was immediately accepted onto a performing arts course at Boston College after an interview in December because of her grades.

Katie Simpson found herself in trouble at Skegness Academy after dying streaks in her hair red during the school holidays.

"I am really worried about the implications a suspension on her record could have on her future.”

A spokesperson from the Academy said it would be inappropriate to comment on individual circumstances but commented: “We set the highest expectations in every part of school life to ensure all pupils can achieve their potential. This includes our behaviour and uniform policy.

“The vast majority of pupils uphold our expectations and on the rare occasion when the policy is not adhered to, we follow a clear process and work closely with the pupil and their family to find a resolution and provide necessary support as needed.