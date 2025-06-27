Skegness no longer worst resort says Which? in latest survey

Skegness is no longer the worst resort in the UK, according to Which?

Skegness is no longer ranked as the worst seaside resort in the UK, in the latest survey of the best by Which?.

The Lincolnshire seaside resort has consistently received low scores in Which? surveys, with previous rankings placing it at the bottom and describing it as a "vulgar hellhole".

This year’s survey still ranked Skegness in the botton half of 117 best and worst seaside resorts, receiving three stars and a destination score of 54%. It came below Mablethorpe with four stars but above Great Yarmouth.

At the bottom end of the table was Bognor Regis. It received just one star for its seafront, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, parking, peace and quiet and value for money.

It was described as 'dirty', 'run down', 'depressing' and as 'a seaside town that's forgotten it's next to the sea'. A destination score of just 36% meant it was the lowest-ranked town in our survey – quite a comedown from the days when it boasted of being the favourite resort of King George V.

According to Which? the towns with the best beaches are in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and Wales.

Almost 4,000 Which? members – who took around 9,000 trips to British seaside towns – shows, once again, that holidaymakers prefer the unspoilt sand, gorgeous scenery and peace and quiet that you only find away from the biggest tourist hotspots.

For the fifth year in a row, best seaside town went to Bamburgh, It got the full five-star ratings for all three – plus peace and quiet. It also clinched an outstanding 84% overall destination score – higher than anywhere else.

Visitors loved the spectacular views of Bamburgh Castle, which stands guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes.