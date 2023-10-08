Skegness not so 'overlooked' now after further £20m funding

News Skegness is in the money once again – this time benefitting from a whopping £20 million government funding – has come as a “welcome surprise”.

It is part of a total £60 million pot being awarded to the ‘overlooked’ towns of Boston, Spalding and Skegness and has been awared to councils in the South East Lincolnshire Partnership through the Government’s ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns..

Funding will be made available to help to continue the work to improve and transform Skegness, growing the economy and tackling anti-social behaviour.

The totel investment in Skegness is now over £100 million – with Town Deal projects now beginning to come fruition, such as new shop fronts and bins for the town centre and transformation of the railway station.

Chris Baron, chair Connected Coast Town Deal Board.

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast Town Deal Board said: “It is fantastic news and unexpected.

"It means Skegness is set to benefit from over £100 million pounds and the coastal strip £150 million, which we would never have thought possoble a few years ago..

“This is a further and significant opportunity for Skegness, building on and aligning with the work that is being delivered through Towns Fund, Levelling Up funding, UKSPF, and the Cultural Development Fund.

“The prospectus from government outlines the potential to repurpose the role of Town Deal boards to take a lead on developing a shared vision for towns and overseeing the funding.

“Whilst we await further details and direction, the experience, expertise, and track record of Connected Coast Town Deal Board would make it well placed to work with the community and partners to fulfil this important role.

"The board is committed to delivering for Skegness and the Long Term Plan for Towns, together with the existing funding, will further enable the town to maximise its potential.

"This is exciting news for the area.”

In a joint statement, Coun Nick Worth Leader of South Holland District Council; Coun Anne Dorrian Leader of Boston Borough Council and Coun Craig Leyland Leader of East Lindsey District Council said: "We welcome that the Government has again recognised Spalding, Boston and Skegness when making this national funding announcement and now there is work to be done to understand more about how this money can be used. Our next steps will be to gain a full understanding of how these funds will help to support our high streets, businesses and communities.

"We look forward to working out the finer details in the coming weeks and months, and then beginning that serious work with our communities and businesses as soon as we can."

Lincolnshire World asked readers how they would like to see the money spent and here are a few suggestions:

Stuart Myers said: “Perhaps have buses running a lot more during winter for a start. Also consider building more properties for people who live and work in the area.”

Elissa Harper added: “Street lighting back on, repair paths and roads and sort a proper ‘coastal’ path from Winthorpe past the North Shore golf club.”

Pauline Hudson said: “Employ someone to clean Lumley Road every morning summer and winter when wet.”