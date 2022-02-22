Skegness Pier hosts raffle raising over £2k for children's charity

Staff of Skegness Pier with a cheque for £2,090.02 presented to the When You Wish Upon A Star charity.

The raffle was held over the Christmas period in aid of ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’.

A variety of prizes were donated by local businesses, including Sarah’s Florists, The View, Lianne Hempsall Cakes, Skegness Distillery and North Shore Golf Club to name a few.

The Skegness Pier team raised over £1,000 and James Mellors Snr, Managing Director of Mellors Group who now own the attraction, generously doubled the amount, giving a grand total of £2,090.02 for the charity.

When You Wish Upon a Star’ aims to grant the wishes of children living with life threatening illnesses. Since 1990, they have granted over 18,000 wishes across the UK from allowing children to meet their heroes to swimming with dolphins or travelling to Disney World.

Diane Hummerston, Head of Fundraising at When You Wish Upon a Star, said: “The generous donation will really help to put a lot more smiles on children’s faces across the country. We believe every child deserves to smile and with this support we can provide time away, giving children and their families something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain.”

James Mellors Snr, Managing Director at Mellors Group, said: “Thank you to everyone, staff, customers and our local businesses who helped us raise £2,000 for our partner charity ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’. Our raffle was a huge success, and everyone had a great night picking up some amazing prizes supplied by local businesses.

“The When You Wish Upon a Star charity works tirelessly to gift children living with life threatening illnesses the chance to make their dreams come true each year, and we couldn’t be prouder to be supporting such a worthy cause”.

Mellors Group has offered continued support to its partnered charity, When You Wish Upon a Star, throughout 2021 which included an all-expensed trip for underprivileged children to visit its Lincolnshire theme park, Fantasy Island.

The entertainment company is a fourth-generation family run business with a wealth of experience in theme parks and attractions. The dynamic team are passionate about supplying the UK with ultimate fun and the latest trends and innovations.

To donate to the charity or to get involved, head over to the website here: