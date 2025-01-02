Skegness police 'keeping community safe' in 12 days of action over festive period

Officers were out on New Year’s Eve with the Roads Traffic Unit, setting up check points in Skegness to deter and prevent drink and drug driving.

They continued to work through the New Year celebrations and the following morning in order to “ensure the safety of Skegness community”.

Officers and PCSOs devised a multitude of different ways to prevent drink and drug driving over the festive season, including checkpoints being set up where officers have been breathalysing drivers and raising awareness of dangers referred to as the FATAL 5.

PC Critten, who helped set up a checkpoint, said: “During this festive season, our Neighbourhood Policing teams have been working closely with the Roads Traffic Unit to tackle the critical issue of drink and drug driving in Skegness.

"You may have noticed the checkpoints, where officers have been breathalysing drivers and conducting routine checks. These efforts are part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of all road users and to raise awareness about the dangers associated with drink and drug driving, especially the Fatal 5 behaviours.

“We want to remind everyone that the consequences of driving under the influence can be devastating. By adhering to the law and making responsible choices, you help protect not only yourself but also your community. We appreciate your cooperation and support in making our roads safer – it makes a significant difference.”

The legal limit is 35 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimetres of breath or 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

If you are believed to be drink driving you may be stopped by police officers and asked to provide a sample of breath.

Failure to do so, may result in arrest for failing to provide a sample.

During the 12 Days of Action, officers also engaged with with public sharing information and crime prevention advice on keeping your vehicle and home safe and fraud prevention advice as welll as prevention of drink and drug driving.

PCSO Whitwham said: "Our crime prevention tips are being well-received. Shoppers and staff are keen to learn about simple yet effective measures, and the presence of uniformed officers is providing a reassuring effect. We’ve received positive feedback from the community about our efforts. People appreciate the steps we're taking to ensure their safety and are more willing to cooperate and share information. These observations highlight the importance of community involvement and proactive measures in crime prevention. By working together, we can create a safer community for everyone.”

Advice was also given on locking vehicles, hiding valuables out of plain sight in a car and always parking in a well-lit area.

Hotspot patrols also took place to help protect local shops and deter anti-social behaviour over the Christmas period as well as into the New Year.

PC Stubbs who was on hot spot patrols last week says: “We understand that shoplifting affects not just businesses, but the entire community by driving up the cost of goods for everyone. Our officers are committed to deterring this crime and reassuring the public that we are vigilant in our efforts. Together, we can make a significant difference. With your support and our continued dedication, we are confident that we can maintain a safe and prosperous community for all. Let's look forward to a festive season where everyone can shop with peace of mind and enjoy the best our local businesses have to offer.”

There was also an increased police presence to support the night-time economy at the weekend on the run-up to Christmas.

Officers volunteered their rest days to be out and about making sure the Skegness community was safe.

They assisted with attending urgent incidents as well as patrolling the high-street and other busy areas

Sgt Spence said: “Ensuring the safety of our community during the festive season is our top priority. With the deployment of additional officers, we are well-prepared to meet the increased demands. I extend my thanks to the officers who have generously volunteered their rest days to see that the Skegness community remains safe and secure during this busy period. We are determined to make sure that Lincolnshire remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit.”

To report a crime, call 999 in an emergency, or you can report an incident via 101 or through Lincolnshire police website: https://www.lincs.police.uk/.../af/how-to-report-a-crime/

1 . 12 Days of Action Additional officers were out in the TPU van. Photo: Lincs Police

2 . 12 Days of Action Officers were out on New Year’s Eve with the Roads Traffic Unit, setting up check points in Skegness to deter and prevent drink and drug driving. Photo: Lincs Police

3 . 12 Days of Action PCSO Whitwham in the Hildreds Centre in Skegness. Photo: Lincs Police