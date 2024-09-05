Skegness Poppy Appeal needs you - and helpers will be treated like royalty
Thousands of poppies are being made in a massive community effort to decorate the grassed area around the Clock Tower roundabout in time for the Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 10.
Local schools and community groups are already on board to help and the appeal has even attracted support from abroad.
Poppies have been knitted, crocheted, modelled in clay and even made out of plastic bottles – all ideas have been welcome so long as they can stand up to whatever weather we can expect on the seafront at that time of year.
A number of tie on days have already taken place to make sure the camouflage netting being used to cover the area is covered and ready to be put in place with the rest of the display by the middle of October.
However, with thousands more still needed, the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion has now moved its appeal to the centre of town and have temporarily taken a vacant unit in the Hildreds Centre.
The poppy nets are now adorning the walls ready for willing shoppers to get involved and help tie some on – or pick up some wool and a pattern to make some.
And organisers say anyone who does help will be treated like royalty and given a well-earned rest sitting on a throne, where they will be invited to pose for a picture wearing a poppy crown.
The unit will be open Friday to Sunday for anyone who would like to help.
- Skegness Town Council is also appealing for marshalls to help at the Remembrance Sunday parade. Anyone wishing to help should email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.