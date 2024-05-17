Communities across Lincolnshire will be joining the rest of the UK for a national flag raising on this historic day celebrating the 80th anniversary next month.

D-Day was the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944. Codenamed Operation Neptune, the Normandy landings made up the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a crucial role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

Across the county a range of events will be held to mark the occasion, from beacon lightings and historical exhibitions to village parties and picnics.

Yesterday (Thursday), Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley – a member of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion – raised the flag near the bandstand in Tower Gardens.

The official D-Day 80 Flag of Peace has been produced by Newton Newton Flag & Banner Makers of Burgh le Marsh and will be seen flying nationwide.

The Union Flag that permanently flies in Tower Gardens was lowered for the occasion.

Coun Findley said: “It was an honour today as the mayor of Skegness to raise the National Flag of Peace to celebrate with the nation the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, on behalf of the Skegness Town Council.

“As we approach the official date on June 6, I’m sure we will see many more flags flying to celebrate this historic moment in our nation’s history.”

We will bring you more on events being held to mark the anniversary closer to the celebrations.

1 . Flag 3.jpg Mayor Coun Adrian Findley in Tower Gardens, Skegness, with the flag celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . flag 5.jpg Mayor Coun Adrian Findley raises the flag with the help of former Mayor Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . flag 1.jpg The flag celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day flies in Tower Gardens, Skegness Photo: Barry Robinson