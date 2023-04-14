A once-in-a-lifetime day filled with fun, entertainment and pageantry is promised for those wishing to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles 111 in Skegness.

The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on a big screen in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Skegness Town Council has been working with local businesses to give the community a day to remember – and more details about the resulting Great British Carden Party have now been revealed.

The Coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6. Alongside street parties taking place across the district, members of the community are invited to watch the Royal procession to Westminster Abbey and the crowning ceremony on a big screen in Tower Gardens, where a host of other entertainment is also being laid on.

The event is free to enter and includes live music, dance, pantomime, children’s fairground rides, circus acts, charity stalls, water colour painting and face painting.

East Coast Steampunks will be out in force to give the day some historic splendour and Carnival Royalty will also be there.

The event was originally discussed at a Skegness Town Council meeting and a committee including local business representatives and entertainers was formed to take plans forward so arrangements could carry on in spite of the outcome of the local elections.

Many local businesses have given financial donations, equipment and other resources.

Magna Vitae has provided the stage and the Mellors Group are supporting the event with a giant 6m x 3m LED screen, children’s fairground rides, entertainers, stage equipment and a substantial financial donation.

Dave Charles from the Sea Food Café and Bar and Chris from the Grand Parade Café have also both contributed financially.

The public are welcome to take along picnics and Dave and Chris will be providing food and beverages from their kiosks at the entrance to the Tower Gardens . Café Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion will also be open..

Martin Brown, a committee member, said: “The Great British Carden Party in the Tower Gardens is the place to be for the King’s Coronation. It will be an amazing day of exciting stage, street, and fairground entertainment – there really is something for everyone.

"We want to give a huge thank you to local businesses for coming together to support us and for their generosity in making this day so special.”

