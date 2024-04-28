Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local people were treated to a finale production of a modern version of Romeo and Juliet at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday night, featuring 10 pupils from Skegness Junior Academy.

The production was on day four of the RSC First Encounters project in the area, where the company had spent the week working with pupils, including and St Peter and St Paul’s Primary School in Burgh le Marsh, who had been practising their roles with creative associates beforehand.

RSC worked with Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, Arts Council England, East Lindsey District Council and Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman to deliver the opportunities.

Georgia White, the RSC’s deputy director of Creative Learning and Engagement, said: “We are really proud to be working in partnership with the Embassy in Skegness.

"We work in 30 areas in the country with significant challenges and with these partnerships we are able to improve learning outcomes for young people through theatre and the arts and look at building skills for life and work.

"It’s all about how we can work together to build an arts rich curriculum and an arts rich community in Skegness.”

David Hurdman, head at St Peter and St Paul’s Primary School in Burgh le Marsh, attended the finale prodiction at the Embassy after his pupils performed for the local community earlier in the week.

"We are thrilled to be involved in this project,” he said. “The RSC came in to present two productions, one for Key Stage Two pupuls and another in the evening featuring 10 of our pupils.

"It was an amazing opportunity to work alongside the professional cast.

"The production was using an abridged version of the text but it was in Shakespearean language so it was a challenge not just for our performers but the audience as well.

"It was a really proud moment when the pupils stepped on stage to play their part.”

Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw, Embassy Theatre operations manager, said: “It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I think a lot of people thought it couldn’t happen.

"But the RSC have really delivered on their promise of prviding opportunities for the area.”