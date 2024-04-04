Skegness ‘queen of kindness’ donates gift for donkey sanctuary
Just months after being honoured with the announcement she had won the BBC Make A Difference Fundraiser Award, 13-year-old Summer Willetts has just handed over £1012.56 to the Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary in Huttoft.
The reigning Skegness Carnival Queen, who attends Skegness Grammar School, has now brought her fundraising total for a variety of charities to a staggering £38,663.88 in just five years.
Being the town’s queen of kindness does come with its perks, though. Summer recently was surprised on ITV’s Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway show when she won a family getaway.
Here she is pictured handing over a cheque with her adopted pal from Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Persil.