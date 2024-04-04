Skegness ‘queen of kindness’ donates gift for donkey sanctuary

A donkey sanctuary on the Lincolnshire coast is the latest charity to benefit from the fundraising efforts of Skegness’ queen of kindness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 16:24 BST
Summer with her adopted pal from Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Persil.Summer with her adopted pal from Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Persil.
Summer with her adopted pal from Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Persil.

Just months after being honoured with the announcement she had won the BBC Make A Difference Fundraiser Award, 13-year-old Summer Willetts has just handed over £1012.56 to the Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary in Huttoft.

The reigning Skegness Carnival Queen, who attends Skegness Grammar School, has now brought her fundraising total for a variety of charities to a staggering £38,663.88 in just five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Being the town’s queen of kindness does come with its perks, though. Summer recently was surprised on ITV’s Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway show when she won a family getaway.

Here she is pictured handing over a cheque with her adopted pal from Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Persil. You can follow Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary on Facebook for how you can help, opening times and the latest news.

Related topics:LincolnshireBBC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice