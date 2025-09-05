Skegness Raceway once again to light up sky in memory of Gracie-May

A final big fundraiser is being held at Skegness Raceway in November in memory of Gracie-Mae.

Skegness Raceway is once again to light up the sky at a charity event being held in memory of little Gracie-Mae.

Last year a whopping £5,451 was raised at the fireworks findraiser that marked the season finale for Skegness Raceway.

This was the fourth event held by her parents Jessica and Jordon at the venue to raise funds for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund CHSF) – a charity that helped them while Gracie-Mae was in hospital at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

However, the event on Sunday, November 2, will be the last event there for the couple, who say they will focus on smaller events in the future.

"Originally this event was a one- off, but the public wanted it to happen more often to spread awareness and love, said Jessica.

"I’m happy to say I think we’ve achieved that

"We will never stop fundraising for our beautiful baby who’s touched so many people’s hearts and lives.

"Gracie’s story has inspired so many of us for the better, for the good, for the strength and power.

"Everyone knows her for who she is – she will always be remembered and never forgotten.

”So on that note, let’s make this the best last big event ever.”

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, November 2, Skegness Raceway, 1pm start.

Caravan destruction derby Plenty of action on the track from different formulas

Mascots

Massive fireworks display

Hamper raffle with some great prizes A mega two car raffle

Face painter / glitter tattoos / hair brading Cake sale Sweetie bags Stationary bags / Bits and bobs Gracie-Mae stickers - Car or banger use CHSF braclets / Merchandise