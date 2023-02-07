Details of the £3.3 million transformation of Skegness railway station have been unveiled.

Artist's impression of the outside of Skegness railway station after its transformation.

The significant investment funded by Government Town Deal Fund through Connected Coast Town Deal was confirmed by East Midlands Railway (EMR).

EMR says the development will transform Skegness railway station as the gateway to the town and Lincolnshire coast

Working with Connected Coast Town Deal, which oversees the Town Deal projects and Towns Fund investment in Skegness, as well as East Lindsey District Council and Network Rail, EMR plan to completely reconfigure the layout of Skegness station, improving passenger flow around the station.

Customers can expect a number of enhanced facilities, including a standard accessible toilet and a changing places toilet, two new start-up offices, a community café and retail provisions. There will be improved access routes into the station for both pedestrians and vehicles, offering integration with the surrounding community.

The development, which is due to start later this year, will include full mechanical and electrical enhancements, with upgraded heating, ventilation, IT and security systems that will deliver a more sustainable and modern provision for customers travelling through the station.

Outside of the station, there will be an improved configuration of the Taxi / drop off area, a new pedestrianised route into the station, improved access to the adjacent bus station, installation of a new waste and storage compound, an external seating area for community café, reconfiguration of concourse and cycle facilities.

The project is part of the Connected Coast Town Deal programme of investment and was given the go-ahead by the government last year.

The Town Deal Fund was announced in 2019 and Skegness secured £24.5M in Town Deal funding in 2021. EMR has been in consultation with Connected Coast Town Deal, East Lindsey District Council, Sustrans, The Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service and Accessibility Panels to ensure the vision of the railway station was shaped by the local community.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for EMR, said: “We’re delighted the investment at Skegness Railway Station has been approved and we’re excited to work alongside Connected Coast Board, East Lindsey District Council and Network Rail to significantly improve the facilities for our customers.

“The development will transform Skegness station as the gateway to the town, by encouraging integration with the surrounding community and offering an improved customer experience to all station visitors.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast Town Deal, said: "The redevelopment of Skegness Railway Station is an important project for the town, for both local people and visitors alike.

“As a result of the work and connecting to the bus station from the Skegness Interchange, the station will offer an enhanced experience, an improved welcome to the town and coast, and it will promote better connectivity with Skegness and the coastline.

"Ultimately, it will become more of a destination station with better facilities and more footfall. We look forward to seeing the project being delivered over the coming months."

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “For many tourists, their first impression of Skegness starts when they arrive at the station, so it is vitally important they have a good experience.

