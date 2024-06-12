Skegness Railway Station revamp on track for May 2025 in spite of delays
Phase one of the £3.3 million redevelopment work started in November, funded by the Government Town Deal Fund through Connected Coast Town Deal, Network Rail, and East Midlands Railway (EMR).
The plan is to completely reconfigure the layout of the station and improve passenger flow. The initial phase includes repurposing the unused Red Star Building at the front of the station, transforming it into new customer areas and retail units.
During a Highways & Transport Scrutiny Committee meeting at Lincolnshire County Council on Monday, George Selby, Stakeholder Engagement Manager for EMR, noted that there has been some delay in completing phase one of the project due to structural issues uncovered during the “strip out” of the Red Star Building.
Nevertheless, Phase One is still expected to be completed by October 24 this year, with Phase Two projected to be finished by May 25 next year.
He also explained that marketing of the new retail units is ongoing, with strong interest from local businesses.
At the time of the project’s announcement, Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director for EMR said: “These changes will transform Skegness station as the gateway to the town, by encouraging integration with the surrounding community and offering an improved customer experience to all station visitors.”
During the meeting, Mr Selby also noted that improvements to Boston Railway Station started in November and are currently “progressing extremely well.”
Phase one of this £2.8 million project, which involved installing a temporary ticket office, ticket hall, and staff area, was completed on March 24. Phase two, which includes a complete refurbishment of the existing ticket office, ticket hall, and staff area, is expected to be completed by April 25 next year.
