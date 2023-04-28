The consumer magazine had 3,000 visitors rate the beach, attractions, scenery and value for money for over 100 UK seaside towns and villages in its latest survey.
Bamburgh in Northumberland – a tiny village with a population of around 400 people – was ranked the best for the third year in a row, beating other well-known favourites such as Brighton and Blackpool - as well as popular resorts in Devon and Cornwall.
Which? said: “Bamburgh received full five-star ratings for its beach, seafront, scenery, accommodation, value for money and peace and quiet. It also clinched an outstanding 88% overall destination score.
“Visitors loved the spectacular views of Bamburgh Castle, standing guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes.”
Skegness was one of two “traditional bucket-and-spade resorts” ranked at the opposite end of the table along with Clacton-on-Sea. They both got just 48%.
The magazine said: “They were rated an average three out of five stars for their beaches, but visitors were less impressed with their run-down seafronts - with Skegness mustering just one star in this category. Both were also rated just one star for peace and quiet.”
However, Skegness also drew praise for its 'old-fashioned' charm, with "plenty of entertainment for children, from donkey rides on the beach to an aquarium and arcades".