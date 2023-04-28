Skegness has once again been ranked bottom in an annual survey by Which? on the best and worst seaside resorts in the UK?

Skegness had been ranked bottom again in the annual Which? report.

The consumer magazine had 3,000 visitors rate the beach, attractions, scenery and value for money for over 100 UK seaside towns and villages in its latest survey.

Bamburgh in Northumberland – a tiny village with a population of around 400 people – was ranked the best for the third year in a row, beating other well-known favourites such as Brighton and Blackpool - as well as popular resorts in Devon and Cornwall.

Which? said: “Bamburgh received full five-star ratings for its beach, seafront, scenery, accommodation, value for money and peace and quiet. It also clinched an outstanding 88% overall destination score.

“Visitors loved the spectacular views of Bamburgh Castle, standing guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes.”

Skegness was one of two “traditional bucket-and-spade resorts” ranked at the opposite end of the table along with Clacton-on-Sea. They both got just 48%.

The magazine said: “They were rated an average three out of five stars for their beaches, but visitors were less impressed with their run-down seafronts - with Skegness mustering just one star in this category. Both were also rated just one star for peace and quiet.”