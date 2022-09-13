SKEGNESS READER PICTURE: Queenie ready to play on the beach
This week’s Reader Picture takes us to Chapel St Leonards, where we find Queenie the English bulldog enjoying a visit to the beach.
The photograph was shared with us by Jordan Rodgers, who hails from Kirkby in Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, but comes to the area most weekends.
We like how Queenie’s tennis ball stands out so much in the photograph, highlighting the fun being had.
The picture is also jam-packed with various textures – the sky, the sea, the section of beach in the distance, the pool of water, the rippled sand behind Queenie, and the wet sand in front of her.
If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can send it to [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page.