Skegness ready to welcome 11,000-mile Coast Walker as he travels through Lincolnshire

Chris Howard, the Coast Walker, has been trekking now for 418 days with a 25kilo rucksack on his back and, with temperatures freezing, has already kindly been offered accommodation for his first night at Skegness today (Friday).
He hopes to be joined by his family who he hasn't seen since Christmas.
The builder from Cambridge is now on the last leg of his intrepid walk after being away from home for nearly two years now.
He will be passing Boston along his way to Heacham South Beach in Norfolk, where be began his challenge on July 29, 2020.
If you would like to offer accommodation or even a cup of tea on his epic journey, visit here.
For the full story, visit Lincolnshire World here.
To make a donation visit Chris is Walking the coastline of Britain at JustGiving here.