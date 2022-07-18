Skegness reggae festival is stomping success attracting visitors from around the country

A stage was set up in Castleton Boulevard where revellers danced the hours away to a line-up of reggae and ska music.

Among the preformers were Andy Ska, Ultimate Madnezz, the One Love Orchestra, SkaburstUK, Lickle Jay and DJ Lion, The Gangsters and Ultimate 40.

In addition to the line-up from of performers as well as Caribbean food stalls, outside bars and children’s entertainment.

The festival is in its third year and is run and funded by Visit Lincs Coast (DBID).

Angela Robinson, Business Relationship & Marketing Officer for Visit Lincs Coast (DBID), said they were delighted with the response to the festival.

"The weekend has been amazing,” she said. “We have had people coming for the festival from all over the country..

"The town has also been busy with the closest available accommodation at Spilsby.”

