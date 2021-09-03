Skegness residential road to close for major improvements

Works start on Hoylake Drive in Skegness on Monday, September 13.

These major improvements are in Hoylake Drive, between and including its junctions with Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive.

The work will start on Monday, September 13, and is expected to last up to two weeks.

A full road closure of Hoylake Drive will be in place until September 20, on weekdays only.

The road will re-open to traffic from 5pm on Friday, September 17, until Monday, September 20, at 7am, when work will resume.

The diversion route will be via Sea View Road / Roman Bank / North Shore Road, and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director - Highways, said: "This section of Hoylake Drive is nearing the end of its serviceable life, so we're taking the opportunity to rebuild before we re-commence work on Roman Bank.

"We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including re-opening the road over the weekend and maintaining 24/7 pedestrian access for residents and businesses while we work."