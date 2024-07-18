Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents say they are losing sleep over a 10-year battle to stop the subsidy which they say is causing their gardens to slip into a council-owned dyke.

The dyke runs alongside Bramley Walk and is now overgrown with blackberry bushes and weeds.

But according to residents the only crumble happening within the stretch of homes is their boundary – and subsidence in their back gardens has left gardens visibly sloping.

Residents outlined their concerns at the last meeting of Skegness Town Council and Lincolnshire World – along with new MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice – met residents at the site to find out more.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice discussing the problem with residents.

Six properties along the stretch have been affected – and residents even forked out hundreds of pounds to have two independent surveys done.

However, their main problem has been getting someone – a local authority or drainage board – to take responsibility for the work.

There has been an added complication since Skegness Town Council aquired the dyke which is within King George V Walk during asset transfer from East Lindsey District Council.

However, resident Peter Carter stressed in no way was he laying any blame at Skegness Town Council for the work not being done.

The dyke when it was cleared out.

"You only have to look at the line of the fence which is sloping and indicates the ground is moving,” said Mr Carter.

"The worry is we can’t stabilise it – we’ve asked East Lindsey over the years to stabalise the dyke.

"They have just ignored us and will not do anything about it.

"In spite of all the photos we have they have denied responsibility.

The dyke as it is today.

"I have been advised by a barrister not to try and stabilise the dyke because we would be liable for any damage so I am between the devil and deep blue see – can’t do anything, can’t get anything done.”

Other residents also showed us the damage to their gardens. Peter Thompson, who is in his 90s, said he has had to move his boundary fence two feet closer to his home.

"You can see how bad the land slippage is because my garage footings are exposed,” he said.

Raymond Weldelken has lived in Bramley Walk for 27 years. He said: “When I moved in the garden was dead straight and now it is sloping about 18 inches difference to what it was.

Peter Thompson has already moved his fence two foot closer to his home.

Steve Larner, town clerk at Skegness Town Council, explained: “The dyke is very close to the boundary of some gardens and there has been some slippage of a couple of gardens down into the dyke.

"It is alleged by some residents that this was caused by work carried out to the dyke by East Lindsey District Council some 10 years ago prior to the asset transfer.

"When the transfer occurred, Skegness Town Council sought and obtained protection within the transfer agreement from any legal action taken by residents relating to the work that was carried out.

"The matter has unfortunately not been resolved despite efforts by Skegness Town Council to obtain information from East Lindsey.

It was agreed at the meeting that the town clerk would present a report to Councillors at a future meeting that sets out the situation in more detail together with any possible ways forward.

A spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council said: “The council is aware of the historic situation at Bramley Walk and has taken expert advice regarding the matter.

Peter Carter by the leaning fence and the overgrown dyke.

"The council has no plans to undertake any works to individuals fences or boundary treatments in the area at this time.”

MP Richard Tice is writing to East Lindsey District Council regarding the matter. He said: “This issue has been ongoing for over a decade now.

"I’ve got an idea of the problem and I’ve been talking to the people who can resolve this.

"I’m on the case to get this done – that’s who I am, a doer and a fixer.”

The matter is also to be discussed in closed session at the meeting of Skegness Town Council’s management committee on Wednesday, July 24.