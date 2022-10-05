Skegness retirement living scheme to undergo DIY SOS-themed makeover

The communal lounge is one of the spaces that will be modernised

Members of Platform Housing Group will be undertaking the makeover at a retirement living scheme in Skegness.

Managers from across the business will be at Alexandra Court in the seaside town on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 October.

Sarah Sutton, Director of New Customers and Specialist Housing at Platform Housing Group said : “We are really looking forward to taking part in this important renovation project. Identifying such schemes that need a makeover is a key part of ensuring that our customers live comfortably.

"As a group of managers, it is also a good exercise for us to go back to basics and really make a difference.”

Alexandra Court – which comprises 27 flats and six bungalows – was chosen for a makeover in order to bring it up to more modern standards; all of the customers were consulted, responded positively and were involved in choosing the colours and the furnishings.

The areas being refurbished include the entrance hall, with new flooring and pictures; the communal lounge, with new carpets, furniture, curtains, lighting, TV, snooker table, decoration and installation of a serving hatch between the lounge and the kitchen, along with a new kitchen, flooring and decoration.

Contractors include Hankinsons, NAP, Howdens, BuildBase and Travis Perkins.