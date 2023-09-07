Register
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Skegness revealed at 'dirtiest beach' in the UK in new survey

Skegness has been named as the dirtiest beach in the UK in a survey launched ahead of this month’s Great British Beach Clean.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Litter on a beach in Skegness.Litter on a beach in Skegness.
Litter on a beach in Skegness.

The research was undertaken by Cleanipedia, who set out to explore where the cleanest and dirtiest beaches.

To do so, the researchers examined TripAdvisor reviews for beaches with mentions of ‘clean’ and 'dirty' and associated keywords.

The shock result comes Keep Britain Tidy announced in May that in the coveted Blue Flag and Seaside Awards 2023, Mablethorpe, Central Beach in Skegness and Central Beach in Sutton on Sea had all retained their Blue Flag awards from last year.

Most Popular

No other Lincolnshire beaches were included in Cleanipedia’s list of dirty beaches – or the list of cleanest beaches.

The Great British Beach Clean runs between Friday, Sepemer 15, and Sunday, September 24, is a 10 day-long initiative organised by the Marine Conservation Society, which encourages the public to help up with cleaning up the UK's beaches.

Overall, researchers said there were few mentions of dirt-related beaches, painting a pretty positive picture.

However, nearly 5% of reviews about Skegness mentioned dirt-related keywords, such as 'dirty', 'filthy', 'rubbish', 'litter' and 'trash'.

The top 10 dirty beaches were

1 Skegness Beach – 4.71%

2 Margate Main Sands – 4.69%

3 Blackpool Beach- 4.18%

4 Saltburn Beach – 3.73%

5 Formby Beach, Liverpool – 40%

6 Warkworth Beach – 2.97%

7 Weston-Super-Mare Beach – 2.88%

8 City Beach Aberdeen, Scotland – 2.84%

9 St. Anne's Beach, Lytham Saint Annes – 2.66%

10 Clacton-on-Sea Beach – 2.51%

Full details at cleanipedia.com/th/home.html

Related topics:Keep Britain TidyTripAdvisor