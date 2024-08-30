Skegness RNLI is to hosr Blue Light Zone at Pride.

Skegness RNLI says it is proud to host the Blue Light Zone at this weekend’s East Coast Pride festival.

The zone will shine a light on the emergency services and armed forces and the vital role that they play within the East Lincolnshire community. It will also provide the opportunity to celebrate their bravery, dedication and diversity and also a chance to learn about their work and contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community.

There will be the opportunity to meet and chat to RNLI crew and members of the charity’s lifeguarding teams, along with representatives from Lincolnshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard and LIVES.

Skegness RNLI’s lifeboats will be on display for people to take a closer look at these invaluable assets which help to save lives at sea.

There will be information on how to get involved and volunteer for the RNLI. People will also be able to find out about The RNLI’s Harbour LGBT+ Network which provides peer support for volunteers and staff and works to create a more welcoming, diverse, inclusive and equal organisation for all.

Ross Barraclough, RNLI Head of Region, North and East, said: ‘I am incredibly proud that Skegness RNLI will be the home of Blue Light Pride Zone at East Coast Pride. Celebrating diversity and inclusion is incredibly important to our charity.

‘We look forward to welcoming Lincolnshire locals and visitors to our lifeboat station to meet our volunteer crews, lifeguards and other members of the emergency services.’

A spokesperson for East Coast Pride said: ‘We're thrilled to celebrate the inclusivity and dedication of our uniformed services with the community. This zone within East Coast Pride 2024 is a testament to the progress and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within these services.

‘We look forward to a memorable celebration of pride and gratitude as part of our wider East Coast Pride event. East Coast Pride wishes to thank the RNLI for supporting the event by providing a home for this year's Blue Light Zone.’

The station on Tower Esplanade will be welcoming people on Saturday, September 7, from 11am to 5pm.

