Skegness RNLI share concerns for Queen's health as Royal Family gather at Balmoral
Skegness RNLI has shared concerns for the Queen’s health as the Royal Family gathers in Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health.
HM The Queen has been Patron of the RNLI since 1952.
In a statement of social media. Skegness RNLI said. “The whole crew and wider family at RNLI Skegness will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
“Our thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our wider lifeboat family - are with Her Majesty The Queen, our Patron, and her family at this time.”
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a statement from Buckingham Palace says
Her doctors are concerned for her health, following further evaluation this morning, it says
But the palace adds the 96-year-old monarch "remains comfortable"
Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are at Balmoral and Prince William is travelling there.
Prince Harry and Meghan are also making their way to Scotland, as are Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.