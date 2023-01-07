A Skegness builders’ merchant is taking part in a fantastic community initiative that will see 100 good deeds carried out at depots across the UK over the next few months.

Skegness RNLI station

The ‘100 Good Deeds’ campaign has been launched by MKM – the UK’s largest independent builders’ merchant – to celebrate the opening

of its 100th branch nationwide.

As part of this, each MKM branch is carrying out a good deed in their local community. This will include anything from supporting charities, supplying materials for community schemes, or dedicating time to local projects that are making a real difference.

MKM Skegness, which already supports a number of amazing local causes, has chosen Skegness RNLI – which provide 24-hour lifeboat rescue services, for its good deed.

Mark Pellow, Branch Director at MKM Skegness, said: “We are extremely proud to be part of MKM’s ‘100 Good Deeds’ campaign.

"As a business, our ethos is all about playing a significant role in the community and this initiative is another fantastic example of how we are doing this.

“Ultimately, supporting good causes is really important to MKM and our staff.

"We are a business at the heart of our local community and we want to make a positive impact and difference to the areas where our staff and customers live and work.”

Over the next few months, the ‘100 Good Deeds’ campaign will see MKM branches nationwide support an array of causes, from local food banks, hospices, primary schools, the air ambulance, children’s and health related charities, the RNLI and community trusts!