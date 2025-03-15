Skegness rocks for shoppers thanks to choir
The choir performed outside the Hildreds centre, where Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley and photographer Barry Robinson spotted them and couldn’t resist finding out more.
Skegness Rock Choir is one hundreds around the UK for people who just love to sing.
Lincolnshire Choir Leader Lulu Grainger runs Rock Choir in Boston, Gainsborough, Horncastle/Woodhall, Sleaford, Spalding and Skegness.
Lulu has been a singer for most of her life, performing in various amateur musicals. She sang as a soloist for many years.
She has various singing qualifications and studied for a short time at URDANG academy, which was paid for by the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation in the hopes she’d land a leading role in Miss Saigon at the young age of 17.
After a year, she decided it wasn’t for her and she wanted to stay close to family and find a career in teaching.
She married at 22 and has two young boys. She has been a singing teacher for over 7 years, seeing many students through their exams up to a Diploma level.
Lulu has a passion for teaching musical theatre and singing and Rock Choir is already a huge part of her heart.
To find out how to get involved, visit https://rockchoir.com/