Skegness rocks for shoppers thanks to choir

Lincolnshire Choir Leader Lulu Grainger. Photo Barry Robinson

Shoppers were in for a treat when the Skegness Rock Choir took to the street to entertain them.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir performed outside the Hildreds centre, where Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley and photographer Barry Robinson spotted them and couldn’t resist finding out more.

Skegness Rock Choir is one hundreds around the UK for people who just love to sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Choir Leader Lulu Grainger runs Rock Choir in Boston, Gainsborough, Horncastle/Woodhall, Sleaford, Spalding and Skegness.

Lulu has been a singer for most of her life, performing in various amateur musicals. She sang as a soloist for many years.

She has various singing qualifications and studied for a short time at URDANG academy, which was paid for by the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation in the hopes she’d land a leading role in Miss Saigon at the young age of 17.

After a year, she decided it wasn’t for her and she wanted to stay close to family and find a career in teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She married at 22 and has two young boys. She has been a singing teacher for over 7 years, seeing many students through their exams up to a Diploma level.

Lulu has a passion for teaching musical theatre and singing and Rock Choir is already a huge part of her heart.

To find out how to get involved, visit https://rockchoir.com/