Skegness seal sanctuary celebrates release of 1000th pup into sea

It was a race to the sea where the loser won when two seals from a Skegness sanctuary took part in the milestone 1,000th release.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST

Keepers from Skegness Natureland looked on as the cages were opened to give Chili and Jalapeno their freedom after being cared for the past three months.

First in was 33 kilo Chili with Jalapeno, just reaching the release weight at 30.2 kilo taking the honours as the 1000th seal since the sanctuary was opened 57 years ago by the current directors’ grandfather, John Yeadon.

Matt Yeadon said: “It was a proud moment for all of our keepers. Many of our team are new and so it was particularly nice that they have been able to be part of such an achievement so early.

Ready for the off - Chili and Jalapeno.Ready for the off - Chili and Jalapeno.
"We were proud because it was a fitting tribute to our granddad and all the hard work he did setting up the seal sanctuary 57 years ago.

"It was quite emotional and I think were were a few tears.”

Natureland is a family-run business, with three generations of the Yeadon family managing the site.

The collection was founded in 1965 by John Yeadon, after he responded to a newspaper advert, requesting a manager for a new seaside animal attraction.

Freedom awaits - Chili and Jalapeno at the water's edge.Freedom awaits - Chili and Jalapeno at the water's edge.
He moved his family down from Yorkshire to Skegness, where he started this new venture. Within the first year of operating, a member of the public brought him a baby seal, asking what he could do to help it, and this changed the direction of Natureland’s future, from a marine zoo by the seaside, to a seal rescue sanctuary with other animals to see.

Totally self-funded, the team at Natureland have also paid tribute to supporters saying: “We’d also like to say a big thank you to all of our followers, supporters and visitors for donating and therefore helping us to carry on rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing these gorgeous creatures!

"It really does mean the world to us and we couldn’t do it without you.”

A new JustGiving appeal for £120,000 to cover the annual cost of the running the seal hospital has been launched at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/natureland23

Back in the sea they are both winners - with Chili racing in first and Jalapeno being declared the 1000th seal to be released.Back in the sea they are both winners - with Chili racing in first and Jalapeno being declared the 1000th seal to be released.
