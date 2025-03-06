Skegness Seasiders celebrates World Book Day with free book giveaway

World Book Day is being recognised with a free book giveaway featuring Skegness Seasiders' characters.

Children are being invited to celebrate World Book Day by entering the magical world of Skegness Seasiders with a free book giveaway.

World Book Day aims to allow every child and young person to have a book of their own, noting that reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success.

Eleven stories have been written about the Skegness Seasiders characters, who also appear on Stagecoach East Midlands’ open-top buses in the resort.

The stories see the Seasider buses having a ton of fun up and down the Skegness coast, whilst also providing safety information and teaching young people how to discuss social issues responsibly.

Today (Thursday), budding readers can fill out a simple form, found on tweets posted throughout the day, and choose to have a book of their selection sent to them in the post, free of charge.

Keep your eyes peeled on @StagecoachEMid over on X, for the Tweets.

Stagecoach staff will also be visiting three local primary schools, to give away a selection of books for their use and to tell them more about the Seasider buses.

The books have previously raised thousands for local and national charities, with specific regular contributions to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), with the great people from the RNLI being essential to seaside fun, in keeping everyone safe.

Some of the books in the Seasiders series include Rocky the Seasider Saves Teddy’s Holiday, Sandy’s Friend Fergie Gets Stuck on the Beach, The Seasiders Save Christmas, Candy the Seasider Finds the Lost Voice and last years’ edition marking the 10 th Anniversary of the Seasiders – The Seasiders Big Birthday Party.

Louise Mouer, Communications Assistant at Stagecoach East Midlands and author of the books, said: “It’s great to see how well received these storybooks are by children so I was eager to get the Seasiders involved in World Book Day this year.

“Stagecoach is proud to be a part of World Book Day this year and in addition, the books raise a considerable amount for charity so I encourage everybody to buy one.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said “We are immensely proud of our Skegness Seasider buses, and the books we release each year.

"They raise crucial funds annually for local and national charities, and we know they have some avid fans, so being able to reach out into the local community and offer some via a giveaway is immensely exciting.”